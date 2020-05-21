Actress Anita Joseph Shares Sultry Video Meant For ‘Happy People’

Controversial Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph has taken to her Instagram page to post a video strictly meant for ‘happy people’.

The actress decided to show off her incredible dancing skills as she twerked for her husband, Fisayo Michael.

Knowing fully well that she would dragged for the risqué video, the actress wrote;

“This Video is for happy people 👋

If you want to preach try on your siblings inugoooooo ..

I and my Hubby na sooo we be 🤣

Waist trainer @hourglassfashionworld ODOGWU na” Cinching🤣“

Watch the video