Actress Anita Joseph Warns Trolls To Stop Insulting Her Husband (Video)

Nigerian actress, Anita Joseph Olagunju took to her Instagram page to warn internet trolls to stop insulting her husband, MC Fish.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the actress shared a video where she went from 0 to 100 on the Internet trolls for constantly picking on her man, who she referred to as her ”olowo ori mi” and the love of her life.

The movie star shocked her 1.4 million followers as she stated that being a celebrity does not stop her from putting people, who choose to disrespect her, in their rightful places.

Although, she stated that she doesn’t mind being insulted but she wouldn’t tolerate her husband being ridiculed.

“Respect is Reciprocal it’s simple as that…

I Dey sell mind your BiZWag tablet ” she captioned the video.

