Actress Bisola Badmus Reveals How Her Father Died

By
Temitope Alabi
-
Nollywood actress Bisola Badmus took to social media yesterday to announce the passing of her dad.

The actress shared a photo of him and wrote; “DAD, you taught me to be strong but sorry I’m letting you down I can never be strong enough to accept that you are no longer here BABA ADUNNI I will forever miss you my beloved DAD goodnight, my first love.”

In a new interview with Gbolahan Adetayo, Bisola shared the last moment of her father on the planet earth.

On how her father died she said;

“well, glory be to God almighty for a life well spent. My father was not sick before he breathe his last. On that faithful day, I spoke with him in the morning, he was sounding healthy. We spoke for long and 20 minutes after I ended the call, I was called again from his house that they don’t understand the way he was sounding, I told them to rush him to a nearby hospital. It is rather unfortunate that before they got there, he gave up the ghost. The doctor just checked him and confirmed him dead. He was 75 year old. I think it is God’s time for him to go.

“He lived a fulfilled life. My dad was a God fearing, caring and loving father, not just to his children but to anybody that comes his way. I will forever miss him. He was a car dealer when he was alive. We are from Abeokuta, Ogun State. He was blessed with 4 children, which I am the first child. He married two wives. His final burial will be announced after the coronavirus pandemics”, she revealed.

