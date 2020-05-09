Actress Bukola Adeeyo Puts Rude Fan In His Place

Nollywood actress and producer Bukola Adeeyo has effortlessly put a troll in his place after the latter commented on a photo of her.

Bukola had shared a stunning image of herself rocking a dress that saw many thinking she was naked.

Not long after she posted the photo, a troll took to her comment section to drop his piece of mind.

The fan said ” You for kuku naked…make we know wetin you dey work.. as i like you reach ehn… You don fuck up… your own pass porn star.. Orue

The 30-year-old actress replied saying ” shut up fool, you need glasses”

See their conversation below;