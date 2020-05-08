Actress Bukunmi Oluwasina’s Message To Herself Is The Best Way To Start The Day

Nollywood actress Bukunmi Oluwasina recently turned a year older and took to social media to pen a beautiful inspiration piece to herself.

She wrote on how God has been faithful despite her unfaithful and thanked him for all.

Read Also: Popular Nollywood Actress Reveals Things She Won’t Do In Romantic Movies

”Grace is A year Older today.

Grace is forever thankful for your Grace.🙏🏼 See, I know I Dey fuck up. I no too dey go church. Sometimes I plan to have 21 days fasting and I stop at day 7. I don’t get to spend long time with you, unless I have a problem and need your help. You blessed me with so much gifts, I use them for money than I use them for you, I have lost the count of the times I have sinned against you,…. Even with all of these things. YOU FREAKING LOVE ME.

”YOU LOVE ME SO MUCH THAT I DONT NEED ANYONE TO TELL ME, YOU LOVE ME. YOU LOVE ME SO BAD THAT EVERYONE KNOWS AND CAN TESTIFY THAT YOU LOVE ME. I KNOW I DON’T DESERVE THIS RECKLESS LOVE OF YOURS. I’M FOREVER INDEBTED TO YOU. THANK YOU FOR BEING GOD ALL BY YOURSELF OVER MY LIFE. THANK YOU FOR BEING MY DADDY AND MOST IMPORTANTLY, MY BEST FRIEND. AND FOR THIS GIFT OF ANOTHER BRAND NEW YEAR ADDED TO MY SWEET LIFE… FOR THE AIR I BREATH, FOOD I EAT…LIFE I LIVE…. I CANT KEEP MENTIONING……. THANK YOU LORD FOR EVERYTHING. 🙏🏼❤️

GRACE IS GRATEFUL ❤️🤍”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_3VNcNhS1G/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link