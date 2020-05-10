Actress Chacha Eke Celebrates Son On His First Birthday (Photos)

Popular actress, Cha-Cha Eke Faani, has rejoiced with son as he became a year older.

Chacha shared photos of her son, Awesome, as she tags him “mummy’s little man” she also asked for prayers for him.

The actress also said that the little man is her joy giver in an Instagram post about him.

Awesome Faani clocked a year old on Sunday, May 10, and Cha-Cha shared loved up photos with him in celebrating him.

In the Instagram picture she posted, she said: “Mummy’s little man is a year older today. Please say a prayer for our joy giver.” While Chacha has three children, Awesome is the only son of the family.

See Photos Here: