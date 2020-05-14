Actress Chigul Celebrates 44th Birthday, Shows Off Slimmer Body

Nollywood actress Chigul is a year older today and has taken to social media to celebrate her new year.

The actress turned 44 and in her birthday post, flaunted her new trimmer physique.

Sharing a photo, she wrote;

” #timelinedisturbance #double4” In @mysallybawa outfit….. couldn’t wear this at the time I got it but I WORE IT AND IT FIT!!!! …. I FEEL GOOD #birthdayshenanigans

In another post, she wrote;

”I have Sinned but you are still calling my name

“I have always loved this song by @bishophez …we sang it in gospel choir and in church….it’s my song to the Lord today .. because no matter what we do, HE is still calling us to him….”

The actress has since been receiving several birthday wishes from celebrities.