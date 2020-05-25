Actress Eucharia Anunobi Celebrates Birthday Today

Nollywood veteran Eucharia Aniunoi is a year older today.

She has since taken to her page to relate beautiful pictures of herself with a short birthday message.

”IT’S MY BIRTHDAY !!!! My wish and prayers for you my awesome amazing fans on this my birthday, is that the Lord shall make your names great and because of you, your family names shall be written on the map of the world . Happy birthday to me !!!! Psalm 71 : 21”

See photos below;