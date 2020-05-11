Actress Eve Esin Slams Troll Who Committed Grammatical Blunder

Popular Nollywood actress, Eve Esin, also known as Kokomma, slammed an Internet troll, who he made a grammatical error while insulting her.

The web user, @chijioke_ozoike left a comment under her recent post which reads;

”This Aunty aren’t fine again ooo”

Reacting to the comment, the actress fired back by telling the web user to insult her with a well-written sentence.

In her words;

“eyaaa, troll me with a properly written sentence. Aren’t kee you dia…mscheew”

See the exchange below: