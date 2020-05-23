Actress Funke Akindele Reacts As Blogger Compares Her Against Genevieve Nnaji

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele has reacted after a blogger pitted her against her colleague, Genevieve Nnaji.

It all started when the said blogger shared a photo collage of both actresses and asked his followers to choose their favourite actress.

“Let’s settle this here, pick your favourite actress below. Like for Funke Akindele”, the blogger expressed.

On seeing the comparison, Funke quickly shunned the blogger’s comparison. She fumed;

“Wetin you dey settle? Genevieve Nnaji is a senior colleague and great actor. Respect all day and all night.”

See their exchange below: