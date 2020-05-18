Actress Genevieve Nnaji Shares Make-Up Free Photo

Veteran Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji took to her Instagram page to show off her makeup-free face in a new photo.

In the new photo, the 41-year-old movie star wore a black top and black pants as she struck a pose by a beautiful flower pot.

The single mum of one had on her natural hair and she didn’t wear make-up or jewelry but she still looked so gorgeous.

Fans and followers of the actress have since taken to her comment section to react to the her youthful appearance.

See the post below: