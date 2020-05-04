Actress Ireti Doyle Celebrates 53rd Birthday In A Special Way

Veteran Nollywood actress Ireti Doyle turned 53 yesterday and took to her IG page to share a baby photo of herself to celebrate her new age.

The actress who was married to veteran media personality Patrick Doyle wrote alongside the photo;

”He has done all things well.

There is sooooo much to be grateful for.

Oluwa seun!! Ope mi po🙌

#Chapter53

#WrappedInGrace”

Ireti hit the limelight with her role in 90’s hit series, Fuji House Of Commotion. She has since gone on to star in top movies and series alike.