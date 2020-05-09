Home Entertainment Actress Juliet Ibrahim Discloses What ScaresHer (Video)

By
Michael Isaac
-
Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim
Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim

Popular Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim reveals some details about her life in this new vlog where she’s answering 41 questions on her channel.

Juliet mentioned her favorite food, what she hates the most, best movie and so much more about herself you might not have known before now.

The mom of one disclosed she is of Lebanese, Ghanaian and Liberian descent. Juliet was formerly married to Kwadwo Safo Jnr. but the union only lasted 2010–2014.

Juliet is also the author of A Toast To Life.

Watch The Video Here:

