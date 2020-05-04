Actress Kate Henshaw Celebrates Ireti Doyle At 53

Nigerian veteran actress Kate Henshaw has taken to social media to pen a sweet birthday message or fellow veteran Ireti Doyle as the latter turned a year older.

Kate shared a photo of Ireti on IG and wrote;

”Iretiola!!! @iretidoyle

My sister, my friend, the one who always supports, spits words of comfort and advice in my ears…. Tells me straight up the way it is without prejudice..



”I celebrate you always but most especially today…🎉🎉🎊

May God favour you, be gracious unto you and give you peace everlasting…

I love you, sister and friend…

I call you GSM 😅😉 you know what that means!!

Please say a word of prayer for my girl….

Lots of love always…”

