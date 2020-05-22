Actress Mercy Aigbe Buys New Benz (Photo)

By
Valerie Oke
-
Nollywood Actress Mercy Aigbe
Nollywood Actress Mercy Aigbe

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has taken to her official Instagram page to announce that she has taken delivery of a brand new Mercedes Benz SUV.

Read AlsoMercy Aigbe Opens Up On Her Relationship, Marriage Plans

Making the announcement via an Instagram post on  Friday May 22, 2020, the screen diva shared that she has finally joined the Benz gang after much persuasion.

See what she posted below;

“After much persuasion her excellency finally joined the Benz Gang 🤩😁 New Whip Alert!” she captioned the photo.

Since she made the announcement, congratulatory messages have been pouring in for her.

