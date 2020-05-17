Actress Mercy Aigbe Shares Hilarious Throwback Photo

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has taken to social media to share a throwback photo of herself as a student.

The photo was taken from when the actress was still a student of UNILAG studying creative arts. According to her, it was taken in 1999.

Read Also: Actress Mercy Aigbe Strikes Pose With Pastor Odumeje (Photos)

Sharing the photo which saw her posing alongside a friend she wrote;

”Creative Arts/ UNILAG Days!…. 1999…… Spot me in the pix 😂…. I need to go back to this size 😭”

The actress has since gone on to become one of the biggest actresses in Nigeria.