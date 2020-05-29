Actress, Mercy Aigbe Shares Lovely Photo With Her Mum

Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe recently took to her Instagram page to share a lovely photo of herself and beautiful mum.

In the photo, the movie star could be seen smiling ear-to-ear as she struck a pose beside her mum.

Aigbe wore a leopard print gown and sunglasses while her mum donned an Ankara outfit.

Sharing the photo, the actress simply wrote;

“Iya Mercy“

Fans of the actress have tropped to the comment sections to compliment the actress and her mum and some even pointed out their striking resemblance.

See the post below: