Actress Mercy Aigbe Strikes Pose With Pastor Odumeje (Photos)

Popular Nigerian actress and entrepreneur, Mercy Aigbe ran into controversial man of God, Pastor Odumeje, also known as the lion himself, during an outing.

The Nollywood star couldn’t help but strike a pose with the founder of Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention Deliverance Ministry after meeting him for the first time.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the single mum of two shared the photo with the caption;

“The Lion Himself , Indabosky👊“

See the full post below: