Actress Mide Martins Prays For Women On Mother’s Day

Popular Nollywood actress, Mide Martins has prayed for herself and mothers all over the world as they celebrate Mother’s Day.

The mother of two, in an Instagram post, prayed to God for all mothers to reap the fruit of their labor.

Mide in the post shared a beautiful picture of herself with the caption: “Happy Mother’s Day To Me. And All The Beautiful Mothers In The World.

“May We All Reap The Fruits Of Our Superlative Efforts. We Shall Never Cry Over Them Ijn. They’ll Continue To Grow In God’s Special Wisdom, Knowledge

And Understanding.

“Love My Priceless Jewels ”.

See Her Post Here: