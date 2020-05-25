Actress Moyo Lawal Shares New Photo On Instagram

Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal has taken to her IG page to share a sultry new photo of herself.

The photo saw the curvy actress posing braless in a multi-coloured two-piece which saw her baring massive cleavage.

She captioned the post;

”Hi … I hear you missed me 😳 , skin #Fierceglow by @moyolawalplus …… ….. pyjamas @ukconcept for *** #WinningWalker ** … ….. …. p.s Let’s bring sexy back to the gram now, shall we 😛 #Moyoorfierce #ML”

This is coming days after she revealed she planned on getting a sugar daddy this new year but can no longer do that because of the COVID 19 pandemic.

