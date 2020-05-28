Actress, Nkechi Blessing Calls Out Pervert Who Sent Her Indecent Image

Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing took to her Instagram story to call out a male follower who sent photos of his manhood to her.

The curvy actress blasted the perverted fellow as she shared a screenshot of his message she received from him via the photo-sharing app.

The message also contains the inappropriate photos.

Blessing said she prays his family members get to see it.

In her words;

“Very useless human being… I pray one of your family members gets to see this rubbish.”

See her post below: