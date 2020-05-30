Actress, Susan Peters Releases Stunning New Photos As She Turns A Year Older

Nollywood actress Susan Peters is a year older and has taken to her IG page to release stunning new photos of herself,

The actress in one of the photos wrote;

Read Also: Susan Peters Denies Saying Women Should Be Allowed To Marry Two Husbands

”Inhale the future, exhale the past. Learn from the situation, the future is brighter, looking up to heavens.

Thank you, heavenly father, am +1💋💋💋.”

The actress who adopted her child a while back shared several stunning photos of herself on her page. Check out some of the photos below and share your thoughts with us now;

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAylZh2JsVJ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAygeaBpRzZ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAygO3HJiOt/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link