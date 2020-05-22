Actress Toyin Abraham Shares Adorable Throwback Photo

Popular Nigerian actress, Toyin Abraham recently shared an epic throwback photo of herself on her official Instagram page.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the 35-year-old mother of one posted a black and white passport photograph of herself when she was very much younger.

The actress looked very innocent in the photo as she rocked a low cut hair.

Reacting to the photo, some fans of the movie star complimented her while others were stunned as they pointed out that she has indeed changed.

