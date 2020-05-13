Actress Wumi Toriola Celebrates 2nd Wedding Anniversary

Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola and her husband are today celebrating their 2nd wedding anniversary.
The proud mom of one, took to her IG page to share a stunning photo from their wedding day and penned a sweet note alongside.
She wrote;
”2years don waka we still dey carry go ..13 is my lucky charm,got married May 13,had my son October 13,we thank God,we bring back all the Glory to you our maker🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻,Happy wedding anniversary to us❤️❤️❤️(yes i am not romantic this year,you all know i dont fake 😂😂😂😂😂”