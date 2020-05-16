Actress Wunmi Toriola Runs Into Serious Problem While Trying To Help A Fan (Photo)

Actress Wunmi Toriola has taken to her official Instagram page to share the screenshot of how she landed into trouble while trying to help a fan who slid into her DM.

It all started after the actress shared a video of herself listening to Joeboy’s “Don’t call me back”.

The fan then slid into her DM seeking to know the title of the sing she was listening to.

She replied the fan that the title of the song is:

“Dont call me back by Joeboy”, Wunmi wrote.

The fan who didn’t get it got angry, thinking she was telling him not to “call her back again”.

See their exchange below: