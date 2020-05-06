Adele Shows Off Amazing Body Transformation On 32nd Birthday

British Pop Singer, Adele showed off her incredible seven stone weight loss in a tight black mini as she posed up on her Instagram this Tuesday.

The Hello singer was celebrating her 32nd birthday and stood beaming in her backyard behind a giant floral wreath.

‘Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time,’ captioned the superstar.

Celebrities, friends and well-wishers also took the opportunity to celebrate her and wished her a happy birthday,

See Photo Here: