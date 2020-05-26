Adeniyi Johnson Redefines Wisdom, Knowledge In His Own Word

Nollywood actor, Adeniyi Johnson has come out to redefine wisdom and knowledge in his own words.

According to the popular actor, wisdom is the right application of knowledge while knowledge is the ability to know and to know you need to learn, study and research.

He made this known via a tweet on his official Twitter handle on Tuesday, 26th May.

What he wrote, “Wisdom is the right application of knowledge …. knowledge is the ability to know and to know you need to learn, study and research …… ”