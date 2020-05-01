Adesua Etomi Celebrates Jemima Osunde On Her Birthday

Nollywood actress Adesua Etiomi has penned a beautiful birthday message for actress Jemima Osunde who recently turned a year older.

Etomi shared a photo Osunde and penned a lovely birthday message which reads thus;

”@emimaosunde My darling Jemima. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ONE OF MY FAVOURITE PEOPLE IN THE ENTIRE WORLD. To think I met you when you were only 18😱. Time flies. It has been such a joy, watching you blossom. You are so beautiful on the outside and more importantly, on the inside. Knowledgeable beyond your years.

”Unbelievably focused and such a go-getter. I learn so much from you, I’m not even sure you realise. May the good Lord continue to bless you, uphold you, announce you to the world and shield you. May you continue to abide under the shadow of the almighty. May the Lord make your head and shoulders above your peers, may his grace and favour surround you on every side, in Jesus name. Amen.

”I am incredibly proud of the woman you are becoming and I can’t wait to see what else God has in store for you. Love you tons and tons.

“P.s the only thing we need to work on now, is your strong head and sharp mouth. Thanks. Signed. Management”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_nPd8FjHs0/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link