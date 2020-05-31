Adesua Etomi, Mercy Eke, Ebuka, Many Other Nigerians React To Death Of UNIBEN Student

Nigerian celebrities have taken to Twitter to mourn the death of a 22-year-old 100Level student of Microbiology at the University of Benin, Edo State, Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, who was brutally raped and killed inside a church in the city while reading

Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi, TV personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Reality TV star Mercy Eke amongst other are calling for justice over the tragic incident, which happened three days ago.

The head of the deceased was smashed with a fire extinguisher, and left unconscious around the Ikpoba Hill area of Benin City, the state capital, according to her friends.

Despite being rushed to the intensive care unit of a hospital, Omozuwa couldn’t make it as she succumbed to the injuries sustained during the savage attack.

Read Also: We Will Kill All Aiye Members in UNIBEN: Cultists Declare War (Video)

See some reactions below

This #JusticeForUwa tag is so heartbreaking. Gosh!!! — Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@Ebuka) May 31, 2020

I can't post the pictures I've seen of Uwa. She went to church to study. She was 22. She was brutally raped and beaten. The culprits are on the run.

Uwa could have been any of us.#JusticeForUwa — Adesua Etomi-Wellington (@AdesuaEtomiW) May 31, 2020

STOP RAPING US!!!!!

Please for God’s sake, enough is enough. #JusticeForUwa — Jellybum (JB of Lagos) (@oluwapelumi_ii) May 31, 2020

Few days ago, #JusticeForTina was trending. Today, it is #JusticeForUwa. The Nigerian state must do all to protect our young girls. Their lives matter and any criminal who attacks and ends it brutally must be brought to justice. — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) May 31, 2020