Adesua Etomi, Mercy Eke, Ebuka, Many Other Nigerians React To Death Of UNIBEN Student

By
Verity Awala
-
The deceased simply identified as Uwa

Nigerian celebrities have taken to Twitter to mourn the death of a 22-year-old 100Level student of Microbiology at the University of Benin, Edo State, Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, who was brutally raped and killed inside a church in the city while reading

Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi, TV personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Reality TV star Mercy Eke amongst other are calling for justice over the tragic incident, which happened three days ago.

The head of the deceased was smashed with a fire extinguisher, and left unconscious around the Ikpoba Hill area of Benin City, the state capital, according to her friends.

Despite being rushed to the intensive care unit of a hospital, Omozuwa couldn’t make it as she succumbed to the injuries sustained during the savage attack.

See some reactions below

