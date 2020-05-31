African Youths Are Mentally Enslaved – Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri in his usual fashion has taken to social media to share his thoughts on the leadership of the country as well as Africa in general.

In his tweet, Omokri stated that many youths are mentally enslaved and this needs to stop.

”African governments must end the mental enslavement of young Africans to feel inferior, starting from nursery school * A is for Amala, Akpu, or Acha, not Apple * Mungo Park did NOT discover the source of River Niger, anonymous Africans did! * etc”