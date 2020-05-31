Africans Have Abandoned Their Culture, Omokri Laments

A popular social media commentator, Reno Omokri has taken to his official Twitter handle to lament that Africans have now abandoned their cultures.

He added that they are even proud of abandoning their culture.

Read Also: Bank Alert Can Cure Depression, Says Omokri

He further cited that an African can even travel to Dubai for a week and return with an American accent.

He tweeted: “Africans have abandoned their culture. And not only do we abandon our cultures, we are proud of it. An African can travel to Dubai for a week and return with an American accent. Such is the miraculous power of the average African! Signs and wonder!”