“Africans Marry For Children, Not Love” – Senator Utazi

The member representing Enugu North in the national assembly, Senator Chukwuka Utazi has opined that many Africans don’t marry for love but just to have children.

He made this known during a plenary session on Tuesday while commenting on a bill seeking to prevent, control, and manage sickle cell anaemia in the country.

He said:

“This bill is taking me down the memory lane because I’m an AS carrier and when I was about getting married, several years ago, I moved into this orbit and I know what I went through because I was in love. I knew the trauma. After that incident, for five years I didn’t come out of it,” he said.

Read Also: Man Rapes Teen Wife To Death Days After Marriage

“So I am speaking from experience and I know how it pains that you have made a choice and you discover that the choice can’t work. Because in Africa, we marry for children, we don’t marry for love.”