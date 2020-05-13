After We Cried About Kyari’s Age, Buhari Brought A 75yr-Old CoS: Omokri

Former presidential aide and social commentator, Reno Omokri has greeted President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing a 75-year-old man as his new Chief of staff.

Buhari announced Ibrahim Gambari as his CoS on Wednesday following the death of Abba Kyari, his former chief of staff who died of COVID-19.

The appointment has generated criticisms from some quarters, because of Gambari’s age.

Omokri, in a post via twitter in what could be understood as sarcasm said Buhari had listened to the cry of the people over Kyari’s age(67) and appointed an older man as CoS.

Read Also: Yemi Alade Reacts As Buhari Appoints 75-Year-Old As New Chief Of Staff

His tweet: I commend General @MBuhari for being a listening leader.

We complained of Abba Kyari’s age (67) and Buhari heard us and improved on the age by appointing a 75 year old to succeed a 67 year old!

In Buhari’s Nigeria, the young die so that the old may live!