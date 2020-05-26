Again,, Masari Locks Down Katsina, Two Councils

The Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari has re-introduced lockdown on Katsina, Batagarawa and Daura local Government areas considered hardest hit by COVID-19 pandemic.

Recall that a week ago, the Governor lifted the lockdown in the LGAs ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr festival.

Masari said the move became necessary considering the population density of the affected LGAs.

He said the move was also because of the needs to reorder the use of logistics and resources to give the pandemic a serious fight based on the severity of cases in the three LGAs.

Katsina has so far recorded 337 cases of Coronavirus, with 18 deaths.