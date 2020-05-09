Again, Ogun Extends Lockdown By One Week

Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun has announced that the state is constrained to extend the existing lockdown in the state by one week.

Gov Abiodun, who made this known while addressing journalists in Abeokuta, said it had become imperative to extend the lockdown as a means to save lives.

The extension, however, is contrary to the expectation of residents who had thought the lockdown would be eased after on Sunday as initially stated.

According to the governor, people have shown disregard to laid down precautions against the pandemic, hence the need to take more drastic actions.