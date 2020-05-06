Akeredolu Distributes Facemasks To Ondo Residents (Photos)

Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has shared that he personally went into town to give out facemasks to people without one.

The governor made this known in a statement on his official Twitter handle which was accompanied with photos.

“I went into town to give out facemasks to everyone I saw not wearing one. We cannot overemphasize the importance of these masks for your protection. The mask is not just about you, it is about the person next to you and the healthcare workers slaving day & night on your behalf.”