Akeredolu Warns Against Use Of Unauthorised Traditional Herbs

Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu has warned people of the state against the use of unauthorised traditional herbs in the treatment of COVID -19 virus.

Akeredolu gave this warning while reviewing the latest development on the COVID -19 in Akure, Ondo State capital.

He advised the residents of the state to report any case of coronavirus for proper medical review and appropriate treatment.

The governor also revealed that works are underway to meet with religious leaders and other stakeholders in order to able to open religious centres across the state.

Ondo State has recorded 20 cases of Coronavirus since the outbreak in Nigeria.