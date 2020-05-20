Akwa Ibom Govt Slashes Salaries Of Political Appointees By 20%

The Governor of Akwa Ibom, Udom Emmanuel has ordered a 20% slash in the salaries of political appointees in the State.

This was revealed in a statement signed on Tuesday by the Secretary to the State government, Emmanuel Ekuwem.

According to the statement, the decision is due to the prevailing economic realities of dwindling revenues, caused by the crash in the price of crude oil in the global market.

He said the governor was confronted with an urgent need to take a decision whether to continue to pay the current salaries for a while and end up being totally unable to pay same subsequently or spread the discomfort (20% cut) sustainably over a period of time pending the return of crude oil price to normalcy in the global market.”