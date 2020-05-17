Akwa Ibom Rejects Vehicles Donated By ExxonMobil

The Akwa Ibom State Government has rejected a donation of 10 vehicles by ExxonMobil for use in contact tracing of COVID-19 patients.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Udoh, and made available to newsmen in Uyo on Sunday.

The government said the vehicles were too old and not considered good enough to withstand the rigors of contact tracing.

“The Akwa Ibom State Government has rejected the 10; very old, used vehicles donated by ExxonMobil for use in the COVID-19 contact tracing in the state.

“The decision was taken at the State COVID-19 Committee meeting yesterday following an evaluation of the vehicles and other donations to the state by the oil company.

“The vehicles are considered too old and not in good enough operational conditions to withstand the rigors of contact tracing which they were meant to serve.

“However, the state government has accepted the two ambulances and 20 hospital beds also donated by the oil company, despite the fact that the ambulances are converted buses while the beds are below the standard of those currently in secondary healthcare facilities in the state,” the statement read.

Following complaints that ExxonMobil had not made any donation to the state in its fight against COVID-19, the oil company on Friday announced the donation of two ambulances for emergency cases and 15 vehicles to the Akwa Ibom State government.