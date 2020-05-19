Akwa Ibom To Withdraw Licence Of Schools Resuming Online

Akwa Ibom State Government has threatened to revert the license of schools in the state resuming online.

The Commissioner for Education, Nse Essien, issued the warning in Uyo on Monday.

Also Read: Akwa Ibom Rejects Vehicles Donated By ExxonMobil

The State Government expressed that it has not authorised the resumption of schools, physically or virtually, for the 2019/2020 academic year.

It threatened that any school, either public or private, that has resumed would have its operational licence withdrawn and defaulters prosecuted.

Essien added that the government would announce the resumption of schools in the state when it is convinced of the health safety of the children.