Alexx Ekubo Is Begging Me To Date Him – Nollywood Actress Claims

Nollywood actress, Onyii Alex has shared with newsmen that popular Nollywood actor, Alex Ekubo is begging to be in a relationship with her.

Onyii made this known in an interview with Sun News when she was asked about her relationship and being single.

Onyii also pointed out that she has no plan to settle down with any man soon as she also shared her experience growing up in Mushin.

“I don’t have any plans to settle down soon. I don’t know. It will happen in God’s time. For now, I am so single. I don’t have a boyfriend. But (actor) Alex Ekubo is begging me to date him. I am still thinking about it (laughter). I am so single and I am thinking that maybe, Alex Ekubo is making some kind of money; he loves me,” she said.

Sharing her experience growing up in Mushin, Onyii Alex recalled,

“I have never said this to anybody. It’s a secret. I am that Mushin girl that God blessed. I love to eat ‘mama put’ and a lot of things like that. I am a local girl because I grew up in Mushin. People don’t know I was born and brought up there. I love my local food joint. I miss that part of my life. I always loved watching movies growing up. I used to watch Genevieve Nnaji and I aspired to be like her someday. I always told myself,

‘I want to be like this woman. If she can do it, I can also do it!’ And then I got into the university and there was this long ASUU strike and I went for an audition. That was how I was picked to play the lead role for 3some. That was the beginning of my career.”