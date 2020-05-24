All Man For Himself, Says Tekno

Nigerian singer Tekno has made it known he is not about the life of living to please people.

The father of one took to his Twitter page to state that he is not for humility anymore as all men for themselves now.

This is coming hours after Davido and Burna Boy’s drama took charge of social media with Davido coming out to state that many hate him because of his father’s wealth and has been getting hate since he joined the industry.

Tekno then tweeted;

”Fuck all this humble shit, all man for himself…”