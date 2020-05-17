All My Cars Alone Are Worth Over N100m – Bobrisky Brags

Controversial cross dresser, Idris Okuneye simply known and addressed as Bobrisky has bragged that his car collections is worth over a million naira.

He made this known in an Instagram post while bragging about his endorsement deal prices.

He wrote: “All d brands that have sign me non of them will tell me they didn’t make over 15million from me. I tell people to empty one account before signing me to their brand and see how much you will make in a month. From there you judge urself. So if you don’t have money don’t come close to me. All my cars alone worth over 100million. I don’t deal with change.”