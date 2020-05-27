Allow Interstate Travel, Open Airports, Lawmaker Tells FG

A member representing Egbeda Ona-Ara federal constituency in the lower chamber of the national assembly, Oloye Akinola Alabi has urged the federal government of Nigeria to consider opening the airports as the next phase of the easing of the lockdown.

The outspoken lawmaker also pushed for interstate travel to be allowed in the next phase of the easing of lockdown.

Alabi made this known via a tweet on his Twitter handle on Wednesday.

“Next phase of easing lockdown. Allow interstate travel. Then open the airports and introduce some safety measures,” he tweeted.