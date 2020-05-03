American Actor Sam Llyod Dies At 56

Popular American actor, Sam Lloyd, popular for his lawyer character in Ted Buckland’s comedy series, “Scrubs,” is dead.
According to CNN, the 56-year-old had been battling an inoperable brain tumor.
The show’s creator, Bill Lawrence confirmed his death on Friday night via his Twitter page.
The tweet read: “Thinking a lot about Sam Lloyd. He was truly such a kind, sweet guy. He will be missed by so many.”
Sam will also be remembered for his appearance in popular television series like, “Desperate Housewives,” “Seinfeld,” “Modern Family,” “Cougar Town,” “Malcolm in the Middle,” and “Shameless.”