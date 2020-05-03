American Actor Sam Llyod Dies At 56

Popular American actor, Sam Lloyd, popular for his lawyer character in Ted Buckland’s comedy series, “Scrubs,” is dead.

According to CNN, the 56-year-old had been battling an inoperable brain tumor.

The show’s creator, Bill Lawrence confirmed his death on Friday night via his Twitter page.

The tweet read: “Thinking a lot about Sam Lloyd. He was truly such a kind, sweet guy. He will be missed by so many.”