American Artists Are Using Afrobeats For Clout: Samklef

Nigerian music producer, Samklef, has taken a swipe at American artistes for allegedly pretending to care about Africans.

In a video shared on his Twitter page, the music producer said it is unfortunate that many Africans have continued to fall for the various stunts used by American artistes just to gain attention.

Samklef claimed majority of the actions of such artistes were motivated to get comments and retweets on social media.

The gifted singer also wondered why several of such artistes have continually claimed to love Africa over the years, yet failed to invest in grooming potentials and talents emanating from the continent.

Watch the video below: