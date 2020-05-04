American Gay Rapper Lil Nas Shares New Photos On Social Media

By
Michael Isaac
-
Lil Nas X
Grammy Award-Winning Artist Lil Nas X

American rapper and singer, Lil Nas X took to Instagram to share some X-rated photos of himself posing completely nude while enjoying a jacuzzi bath.

Recall that the ‘Old Town Road’ hitmaker announced he was gay during Pride month last June after first breaking the news to his sister and father.

Sharing the photos, the young rapper also captioned it with few words to express his feelings at the moment.

Lil Nas simply wrote: ‘No Homo’

