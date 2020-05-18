American Rapper, Eminem Celebrates ‘Relapse’ After 11 Years (Video)

American rapper, Marshall Bruce Mathers, who is popularly known as Eminem, celebrated one of his albums, ‘Relapse’.

The rapper took to Twitter to mark the 11th anniversary of the hit album with a video that may just have depicted the idea behind the album.

‘Relapse’ was released on May 15, 2009, to much critical acclaim when Eminem was just getting sober. Relapse debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 and 608,000 copies were sold in its first week.

READ ALSO – Rapper Eminem Celebrates 12 Years Of Sobriety (Photo)

Taking to Twitter, the rapper wrote: “For old time’s sake #Relapse11”

See His Post Here: