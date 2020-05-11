American Rapper, Future Celebrates His 6 Babymamas On Mother’s Day

American rapper, Future took to his Twitter account to celebrate six of his babymamas on Mother’s Day which took place on Sunday.

The rapper gave a shout out to Ciara, Joie Chavis, India J, Britt, the mother of his son Kash and the mother of his daughter Paris.

Future tweeted;

“Happy Mother’s Day Ci..Baby Future is Life, Preciate u. Happy Mother’s Day India..such a great mother and always putting the kids 1st..u keep me sane and I’m forever grateful for u,Thank u.

“Thanks for holding my PRINCE down Britt, your love for your kids is amazing and I thank u for staying on top of the business.

”Happy Mother’s Day. My son Kash mother…real one. Cut frm a different cloth! Happy Mother’s Day baby k. Joie thank u for being an incredible mom…u holding it down! Real one, stay solid HAPPY MOTHERS DAY. Paris [love] your mom deserve it! Happy Mother’s Day mami.”

Read Also: Actress Mide Martins Prays For Women On Mother’s Day

See the full post below: