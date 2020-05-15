American Singer, Ciara Shares Photo Of Her Baby Bump

American singer and Beauty Marks Entertainment CEO Ciara has shared a photo of her growing baby bump as her delivery date draws nearer.

This will be Ciara’s 3rd child after having a son with ex-boyfriend Future, and a daughter with her husband Russell Wilson.

The American singer and her football quarterback husband Russell announced they were expecting a baby boy in April.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, the singer and dancer was short of words as she only captioned it with a dark heart emoji.

See Photo Here: